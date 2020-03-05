UN Chief Calls for Enhancing NPT Implementation to Achieve Universality - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) On the 50th anniversary of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged state parties to take every opportunity at the upcoming Review Conference to enhance the implementation of the NPT and make the treaty universal, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"At the 2020 Review Conference, states parties will evaluate the implementation of the Treaty's provisions since 2015 and identify areas and means through which further progress can be made," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on state parties to make the most of this opportunity to strengthen international peace and security through the promotion of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and nuclear disarmament, as well as measures to strengthen implementation of the NPT and achieve its universality.

Guterres also congratulated the parties on the anniversary of the NPT's entry-into-force on March 5, 1970, and pointed out that the treaty has since served as a vital pillar of international peace and security and disarmament.

The 2020 NPT Review Conference will be held from April 27 to May 22 at the UN headquarters in New York.