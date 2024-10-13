UN Chief Calls For Equipping Young People With Skills On Disaster Risk Reduction Day
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has underscored the vital role of education in protecting children and empowering them to build a disaster-resilient future.
In a message marking Sunday’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, the UN chief highlighted the severe impact of disasters on children.
“When disasters strike, they unleash enormous devastation on individuals, societies and economies. The ripple effects of death, destruction and displacement are unimaginable. Today, disasters are often supercharged by the climate crisis, increasing their frequency and intensity,” he said.
“No one is safe, but children are particularly vulnerable,” he added.
According to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), approximately one billion children are at “extremely high risk” from the effects of climate change. Recent years have seen the highest levels of children affected by destructive flooding in over three decades.
In the aftermath of disasters, children face disruptions to education, nutrition, and healthcare. They often lose access to essential social services and protection, while girls and children with disabilities are especially vulnerable to dangerous conditions.
Children from impoverished families are disproportionately impacted, further deepening the challenges they face in recovering from both disasters and the consequences of climate change.
Despite their vulnerabilities, Guterres stressed that children are not just victims of disaster.
“They have a huge stake in the future, and their ideas and innovations can help to reduce risk and build resilience.”
He reiterated the theme of this year’s International Day: the role of education in protecting and empowering youth for a disaster-free future.
“Education is key for not only protecting children but enabling them to take part in decision-making to reduce risks for all,” he said.
The Secretary-General urged countries to take concrete steps to reduce risks for children, including by expanding multi-hazard early warning systems to reach all populations; constructing and retrofitting schools to withstand disasters; and empowering youth with the tools to become champions of resilience.
He also encouraged governments to adopt the Comprehensive school Safety Framework, a roadmap for advancing disaster risk reduction and resilience in the education sector. The framework offers practical tools and guidance for ministries of education, disaster management authorities, and other stakeholders to promote safer learning environments.
“On this International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, and every day, we owe it to future generations to shape a safer, more resilient tomorrow,” Guterres said.
