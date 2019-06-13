UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For Establishing Facts Before Laying Blame For Tanker Attacks Near Hormuz

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:06 PM

UN Chief Calls for Establishing Facts Before Laying Blame for Tanker Attacks Near Hormuz

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman but cautioned against rushing to conclusions or assigning blame before the facts of the incident are established

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday condemned the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman but cautioned against rushing to conclusions or assigning blame before the facts of the incident are established.

Earlier in the day, two oil tankers, Front Altair and Kokuka Courageous, were hit by explosions in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz.

"I note with deep concern this morning's security incidents in the Strait of Hormuz. I strongly condemned any attack against civilian vessels; facts must be established and responsibilities clarified. And if there is something the world cannot afford is the major confrontation in the Gulf region," Guterres said during a UN Security Council meeting.

