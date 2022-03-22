UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Giving Peace Chance In Ukraine To End Suffering, Destruction

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 07:35 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for an end to the fighting in Ukraine and giving a peace a chance in order to end the suffering of civilians amid Russia's ongoing special operation there.

"The only outcome to all this (fighting) is more suffering, more destruction and more horror as far as the eye can see," Guterres said at a UN Security Council stakeout. "By any measure - by even the shrewdest calculation - it is time to stop the fighting and give peace a chance. It is time to end this ghastly absurd war."

Guterres added that he, nevertheless, sees positive signs of diplomatic progress about the situation regarding Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

The United States and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Moscow has drawn a list of states that it considers unfriendly to Russia and said will respond in kind,

