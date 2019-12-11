UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Global Efforts To Fight Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 12:14 AM

UN chief calls for global efforts to fight corruption

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for global efforts to fight corruption

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for global efforts to fight corruption.

Every year, trillions of dollars, the equivalent of more than 5 percent of global gross domestic product, are paid in bribes or stolen through corrupt practices that seriously undermine the rule of law and abet crimes such as the illicit trafficking of people, drugs and arms, said Guterres in a message on the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Tax evasion, money laundering and other illicit flows divert much-needed resources from schools, hospitals and essential infrastructure, and funds that are essential to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

"We must unite against corruption to stop the drain on resources caused by illicit financial flows." "People are right to be angry. Corruption threatens the well-being of our societies, the future of our children and the health of our planet. It must be fought by all, for all," said the UN chief.

Later this month, governments will meet in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, to review progress and prepare for the first-ever UN General Assembly special session on combatting corruption in 2021, he said. "I call on them to take decisive action to make the fight against corruption a top priority. "The International Anti-Corruption Day falls on Dec. 9 every year.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption United Nations Drugs Abu Dhabi Progress United Arab Emirates Money All From Top

Recent Stories

Maryam could not fly abroad as PTI's cabinet denie ..

21 minutes ago

Siluanov: Russia Expects Unbiased Court Decision o ..

24 minutes ago

Stop hatching conspiracies against democratic govt ..

24 minutes ago

Impeachment Hearings Fail to Sway US Voters on Tru ..

24 minutes ago

ADNOC and Reliance sign agreement to explore devel ..

1 hour ago

Modest Success of Normandy Summit in Paris Might L ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.