UN chief calls for global efforts to fight corruption

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for global efforts to fight corruption

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for global efforts to fight corruption.

Every year, trillions of dollars, the equivalent of more than 5 percent of global gross domestic product, are paid in bribes or stolen through corrupt practices that seriously undermine the rule of law and abet crimes such as the illicit trafficking of people, drugs and arms, said Guterres in a message on the International Anti-Corruption Day.

Tax evasion, money laundering and other illicit flows divert much-needed resources from schools, hospitals and essential infrastructure, and funds that are essential to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

"We must unite against corruption to stop the drain on resources caused by illicit financial flows." "People are right to be angry. Corruption threatens the well-being of our societies, the future of our children and the health of our planet. It must be fought by all, for all," said the UN chief.

Later this month, governments will meet in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, to review progress and prepare for the first-ever UN General Assembly special session on combatting corruption in 2021, he said. "I call on them to take decisive action to make the fight against corruption a top priority. "The International Anti-Corruption Day falls on Dec. 9 every year.