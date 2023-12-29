UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for global unity to make 2024 a year for “building trust and hope” following the immense suffering, violence, and climate chaos that characterized 2023.

“Humanity is strongest when we stand together," the UN chief said in his New Year’s message.

"2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope,” he said.

“Let’s resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together,” he said, concluding with warm wishes for a happy and peaceful New Year

In his message, which came amid escalating Israeli bombardments of Gaza, the UN chief also reflected on the pain and suffering afflicting humanity.

"Conflicts persist, claiming tens of thousands of civilian lives, many of them women and children," Guterres said, adding, "Millions have been driven from their homes, facing hunger and disease."

At the same time, “the planet is peril”, the secretary-general said, marked by record-breaking temperatures and worsening impacts of climate change.

“2023 has been a year of enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos 2023 is the hottest year on record; people are getting crushed by growing poverty and hunger; wars are growing in number and ferocity,” noted the Secretary-General.

Guterres highlight the scarcity of trust and emphasized that “pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere.”

“Humanity is strongest when we stand together […] We must come together across divides for shared solutions – for climate action, for economic opportunity and a fairer global financial system that delivers for all,” said Mr. Guterres.

Addressing discrimination and hatred poisoning relations between countries and communities, he stressed the importance of ensuring that new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, serve as forces for good.

“The United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights,” affirmed the UN chief.

APP/ift