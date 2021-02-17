UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For Global Vaccination Plan, Urges G20 To Lead Effort

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

UN Chief Calls for Global Vaccination Plan, Urges G20 to Lead Effort

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for the creation of a global vaccination plan to ensure equal distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide and urged the G20 to lead the effort.

"The world urgently needs a global vaccination plan to bring together all those with the required power, scientific expertise and production and financial capacities," Guterres said in a UN Security Council meeting. "I believe the G20 is well placed to establish an emergency task force to prepare such a global vaccination plan and coordinate its implementation and financing."

