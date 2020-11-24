UN Chief Calls for Greater Efforts to Establish Peace in Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on the participants of the 2020 Afghanistan Conference to double their efforts in bringing the longed-for peace to the conflict-torn country

"I am deeply concerned about continued high levels of violence in Afghanistan, particularly recent attacks on civilians, including students.

I call for the redoubling of efforts towards an immediate, unconditional ceasefire to save lives and prevent the further spread of COVID-19," Guterres said.

The UN chief also expressed his concerns regarding the surge in coronavirus cases across Afghanistan, which could destroy the country's already fragile health care system and its economy.

Afghanistan has so far recorded 45,278 COVID-19 cases and over 1,700 fatalities.