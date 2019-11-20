UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For Green, Clean Development In Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 02:35 PM

UN chief calls for green, clean development in Africa

UN Secretary General on Wednesday called on African countries to "adopt a holistic approach to industrial policy," as well as clean and green strategies amid current climate crisis

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :UN Secretary General on Wednesday called on African countries to "adopt a holistic approach to industrial policy," as well as clean and green strategies amid current climate crisis.

Industrial developments are of "critical importance" for sustained economic growth in African countries, Antonio Guterres said in a statement on the UN website on the occasion of Africa Industrialization Day.

"I call on African countries to adopt a holistic approach to industrial policy, pursuing, through stronger multi-stakeholder partnerships, green and clean industrialization strategies that promote equitable economic opportunities and take into account the urgency of addressing the climate crisis," Guterres said.

While manufacturing on the African continent has been growing faster than the world average, it will need to speed up, he added.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement, launched last year, "is expected to usher in a market of least $3 trillion and a consumer base of more than one billion [$1 billion]," said the statement.

Guterres highlighted international commitment towards Africa's sustainable development, with the UN General Assembly proclaiming the period of 2016-2025 "The Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa".

The UN Industrial Development Organization will scale up technical assistance to the states on the continent, the statement added.

The UN General Assembly, in a 1980 resolution, proclaimed the 80s "The First Industrial Development Decade for Africa".

"The Second Industrial Development Decade for Africa," was proclaimed for the period of 1991-2003.

