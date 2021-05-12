UN Chief Calls for Halt to Spiraling Escalation Between Palestine, Israel - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed a grave concern about the recent uptick in violence in the occupied Palestinian territories and called for an immediate halt to the spiraling escalation, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed a grave concern about the recent uptick in violence in the occupied Palestinian territories and called for an immediate halt to the spiraling escalation, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is gravely concerned by the serious escalations in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel, including the latest escalations in Gaza, which add to the heightened tensions and violence in the in occupied East Jerusalem," Dujarric said.

The spokesperson also said the Israeli security forces "must exercise maximum restraint and calibrate their use of force, the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars towards Israeli population centers is unacceptable. This spiraling escalation must cease immediately."

The United Nations is currently working with all parties to de-escalate the situation urgently, Dujarric added.