UN Chief Calls For Immediate Ceasefire Across World To Focus On Fighting COVID-19

Thu 23rd April 2020

UN Chief Calls for Immediate Ceasefire Across World to Focus on Fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday in a statement to mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan observed by Muslims called for an immediate global ceasefire so that the international community can focus all its efforts on combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN chief extended his congratulations on the beginning of Ramadan, noting that this year, many Muslim community activities would be affected by measures introduced across the world to curb the virus. In particular, Muslims will not be able to pray in mosques, as governments have closed them to avoid mass gatherings amid the pandemic.

"I recently called for an immediate global ceasefire to focus on our common enemy ” the virus. I repeat that appeal today, recalling the words of the Holy Quran 'and if they incline to peace, then incline to it,'" Guterres said in his message.

The secretary-general thanked governments and Muslim people who support "those fleeing conflict in the best Islamic tradition of hospitality and generosity," adding that Ramadan is about helping the most vulnerable.

