UN Chief Calls for 'Immediate' Ceasefire in Eastern Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate called in eastern Ukraine and urged all actors to refrain from any actions or statements that can further escalate the situation.

"At this critical moment, I call for an immediate ceasefire and re-establishment of the rule of law.

We need restraint and reason. We need de-escalation now. I urge all to refrain from actions and statements that would take this dangerous situation over the brink," Guterres said on Tuesday.

"Any additional Russian military deployments into Ukraine would only further inflame tensions. It is high time to return to the path of dialogue and negotiations," he added.