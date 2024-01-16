Open Menu

UN Chief Calls For 'immediate' Ceasefire In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 12:40 AM

UN chief calls for 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip, as the fighting between Israel and Hamas passed the 100-day milestone.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. To ensure sufficient aid gets to where it is needed. To facilitate the release of the hostages. To tamp down the flames of wider war because the longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and miscalculation," Guterres said at a press briefing in New York.

The war, sparked by a Hamas attack on Israel, has created a humanitarian catastrophe for the 2.4 million people in the besieged strip, the United Nations and aid groups warn, and reduced much of the territory to rubble.

Hamas's October 7 attack that triggered the fighting resulted in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

The militants also seized about 250 hostages, 132 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel launched a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 24,100 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas government's health ministry.

The UN says more than three months of fighting have displaced roughly 85 percent of the territory's population, crowded into shelters and struggling to get food, water, fuel and medical care.

Guterres condemned a humanitarian situation in Gaza that he said was "beyond words."

The "vast majority" of the UN's Palestinian staff have fled their homes and 152 staff members have been killed since October 7, Guterres said -- "the largest single loss of life in the history of our organization."

With aid deliveries struggling to get through to a "traumatized people," Gaza now faces "the long shadow of starvation."

"Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," Guterres said.

The UN leader also warned about what he said was escalating spillover of the conflict, including across the Lebanon-Israeli border. "This risks triggering a broader escalation... and profoundly affecting regional stability," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Militants United Nations Israel Water Gaza New York October Border Women Government Million

Recent Stories

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approache ..

Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

1 hour ago
 PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

PWCHAA signs MoU with Khana-e-Farhang Iran

1 hour ago
 Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally ..

Spanish motorcyclist Falcon dies after Dakar rally crash: team

1 hour ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Latvian envoy

1 hour ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as out ..

Water level in Mangla Dam continues to rise as outflows remain low at 100 Cusecs

1 hour ago
 VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

VC UoT inaugurates 3-day training workshop

2 hours ago
No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures of ..

No harassment from Bureau, NAB chairman assures officers

3 hours ago
 DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with ..

DC chairs meeting on election code of conduct with NA-12 candidates

3 hours ago
 Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional g ..

Governor Punjab for taking legacy of traditional games forward

3 hours ago
 PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

PHC accepts Aimal Wali apology

3 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Si ..

Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days:PMD

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with econo ..

Nawaz Sharif holds consultative meeting with economic experts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World