UN Chief Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Ukraine To Help Evacuate Residents - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2022 | 10:31 PM

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine to help evacuate civilians, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine to help evacuate civilians, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"The secretary general strongly urges all parties to enact an immediate ceasefire which would enable safe and secure functioning of humanitarian corridors to help evacuate residents," he said,

