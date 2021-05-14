UN Chief Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities in Gaza, Israel

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement called for an immediate end to hostilities between warring parties in Israel and Gaza.

"Out of respect for the spirit of Eid, I appeal for an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities in Gaza and Israel," Guterres said via Twitter on Thursday. "Too many innocent civilians have already died. This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region.

"

On late Thursday, the Israeli Defense Forces said that its air and ground units were attacking the Gaza Strip, following several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary.

However, a source in the Israeli security forces later told Sputnik the IDF is currently not conducting a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.