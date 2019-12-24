UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Immediate Cessation Of Hostilities In Northwestern Syria - Spokesperson

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:50 AM

UN Chief Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities in Northwestern Syria - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres raises concerns over military escalation in northwestern Syria and calls for a ceasefire in the region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the military escalation in northwest Syria and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities," the spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the scale of the military operation and reports on attacks on evacuation routes that civilians use to flee are alarming. Within the context, the UN chief reminded to ensure civilians' safety and freedom of movement.

"The recent military escalation has resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and the displacement of at least 80,000 civilians, including 30,000 in the last week alone," the statement said.

Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army United Nations Syria From Government Refugee Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Hamdan bin Zayed

5 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development to launch 3 ..

6 hours ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours Supreme Commi ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Eretria decades of distinguished relations

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of UAE MuayThai ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.