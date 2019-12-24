UN Chief Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities in Northwestern Syria - Spokesperson

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres raises concerns over military escalation in northwestern Syria and calls for a ceasefire in the region, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the military escalation in northwest Syria and calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities," the spokesperson said.

According to the statement, the scale of the military operation and reports on attacks on evacuation routes that civilians use to flee are alarming. Within the context, the UN chief reminded to ensure civilians' safety and freedom of movement.

"The recent military escalation has resulted in dozens of civilian casualties and the displacement of at least 80,000 civilians, including 30,000 in the last week alone," the statement said.

Since 2011, Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the army and government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.