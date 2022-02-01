UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Immediate End To Fighting In Guinea-Bissau - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 09:48 PM

UN Chief Calls for Immediate End to Fighting in Guinea-Bissau - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an immediate end to the fighting which is reportedly underway near the government palace in the capital of Guinea-Bissau, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an immediate end to the fighting which is reportedly underway near the government palace in the capital of Guinea-Bissau, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned with the news of heavy fighting in Bissau. He asks for an immediate end to the fighting and for full respect of the country's democratic institutions," Haq said.

Related Topics

United Nations Bissau Guinea-Bissau Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan rejects "delusional and provocative" rema ..

Pakistan rejects "delusional and provocative" remarks by Indian minister on AJK

1 minute ago
 Sri Lankan Navy Detains 21 Indian Fishermen for Po ..

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 21 Indian Fishermen for Poaching

1 minute ago
 Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Cold, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 84 more positive for COVID-19

Balochistan reports 84 more positive for COVID-19

4 minutes ago
 48 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

48 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Traffic Police to take action against vehicles usi ..

Traffic Police to take action against vehicles using pressure horns, fancy numbe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>