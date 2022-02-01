UN Chief Calls for Immediate End to Fighting in Guinea-Bissau - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an immediate end to the fighting which is reportedly underway near the government palace in the capital of Guinea-Bissau, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an immediate end to the fighting which is reportedly underway near the government palace in the capital of Guinea-Bissau, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned with the news of heavy fighting in Bissau. He asks for an immediate end to the fighting and for full respect of the country's democratic institutions," Haq said.