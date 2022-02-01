UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Immediate End To Fighting In Guinea-Bissau

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 10:16 PM

United Nations, United States, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for a immediate end to fighting in the small coup-prone West African state of Guinea-Bissau.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned with the news of heavy fighting in Bissau," said a statement, issued in the wake of reports of sustained gunfire near the seat of government in the capital Bissau.

Guterres called "for an immediate end to the fighting and for full respect of the country's democratic institutions."

>