UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Immediate End To Hostilities In Ethiopia

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 11:49 PM

UN Chief Calls for Immediate End to Hostilities in Ethiopia

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia.

"Hostilities in the Tigray region of Ethiopia must end now - including the immediate withdrawal and disengagement of Eritrean armed forces from Ethiopia," Guterres told reporters at the United Nations.

The UN chief stressed there is no military solution to the conflict. Indiscriminate attacks, including in residential areas, continue killing more innocent people every day, damaging critical infrastructure and limiting access to vital services, he continued. In addition, the fighting has led hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Ethiopia has been engulfed in a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, TPLF rebels seized the city of Mekelle and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.

In March 2022, Ethiopian authorities announced an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian prime minister said that a committee has been created to hold negotiations with the TPLF.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Ethiopia March June November 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's statements against national instituti ..

Imran Khan's statements against national institutions, heads part of int'l consp ..

34 seconds ago
 EC organized by elections through democratic syste ..

EC organized by elections through democratic system: Musadiq

35 seconds ago
 PTI leader congratulates people over by-election v ..

PTI leader congratulates people over by-election victory

37 seconds ago
 Around 900 Protesters Detained in Iranian Province ..

Around 900 Protesters Detained in Iranian Province of Gilan - Police

2 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says US Confident Pakistan Can Secure ..

State Dept. Says US Confident Pakistan Can Secure Nukes Following Biden Remarks

2 minutes ago
 Six People Missing After Apartment Building Fire i ..

Six People Missing After Apartment Building Fire in Russia's Yeysk - Ministry

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.