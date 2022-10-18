UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Immediate End To Hostilities In Ethiopia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Ethiopia.

"Hostilities in the Tigray region of Ethiopia must end now - including the immediate withdrawal and disengagement of Eritrean armed forces from Ethiopia," Guterres told reporters at the United Nations.

The UN chief stressed there is no military solution to the conflict. Indiscriminate attacks, including in residential areas, continue killing more innocent people every day, damaging critical infrastructure and limiting access to vital services, he continued. In addition, the fighting has led hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

Ethiopia has been engulfed in a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region.

In June 2021, TPLF rebels seized the city of Mekelle and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.

In March 2022, Ethiopian authorities announced an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray. In June, the Ethiopian prime minister said that a committee has been created to hold negotiations with the TPLF.

