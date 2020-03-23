UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For 'Immediate Global Ceasefire' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 09:31 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt of fighting worldwide in order to focus together on combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an immediate halt of fighting worldwide in order to focus together on combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Our world faces a common enemy: COVID-19.

Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world," Guterres said. "That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives."

