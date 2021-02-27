UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Immediate, Unconditional Release Of Schoolgirls In Nigeria - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief Calls for Immediate, Unconditional Release of Schoolgirls in Nigeria - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned in the strongest terms the abduction of more than 300 schoolgirls in northwest Nigeria and called for their immediate and unconditional release, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

"The Secretary-General condemns in the [the students' kidnapping] in strongest possible terms and calls for their immediate and unconditional release," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

On Thursday, militants abducted more than 300 schoolgirls in Nigeria's Zamfara state, according to local media.

Bandits and terrorists regularly kill and abduct school children in the north of Nigeria to demand ransom, but more often for religious reasons. The most recent attack comes three months after the Islamic terror group Boko Haram abducted more than 300 schoolboys before law enforcement rescued them.

More Stories From World

