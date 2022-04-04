UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Independent Probe Of Civilian Deaths In Ukrainian Town

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022

UN chief calls for independent probe of civilian deaths in Ukrainian town

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the killing of over 400 civilians in a Ukrainian city

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into the killing of over 400 civilians in a Ukrainian city.

"I am deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine," he said in a tersely worded statement issued on Sunday evening. It was also posted on his official Twitter account.

"It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability." Osnat Lubrani, UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Ukraine, shared the statement on Twitter.

"Ukrainians are enduring a living hell for more than a month, thousands of civilians have died," she wrote. "This horrific war needs to stop." The UN said that it continues to press for an end to the war in Ukraine, which the Secretary-General has described as "unwinnable".

