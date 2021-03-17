UN Chief Calls for Lowering Rhetorical Tensions Between US, North Korea - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wishes to see a de-escalation of rhetorical tensions between the United States and North Korea and re-engagement of the key players on the matter to find a diplomatic solution forward, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wishes to see a de-escalation of rhetorical tensions between the United States and North Korea and re-engagement of the key players on the matter to find a diplomatic solution forward, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Tuesday.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, earlier in the day, warned US President Joe Biden to "refrain from causing a stink" on the Korean Peninsula, referring to the joint US and South Korean military drills in the region.

"The Secretary General's position on [the] situation [on the] Korean peninsula remains the same: he wants dialogue, he wants to see a denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, he wants to see tensions lowered, whether those tensions are military or rhetorical tensions.

We would want to see re-engagement of the major players... to find a diplomatic solution forward," Dujarric said.

Kim Yo Jong, an influential member of the North Korean Workers' Party, said her country was mulling tearing up a 2018 military pact with the South in response to the exercise, which Seoul says does not involve field training. The drills are expected to run through Thursday.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the US had reached out to North Korea but received no response amid policy review. South Korea's Ministry of Unification reported that Seoul and Washington had been in contact over the issue and held regular consultations.