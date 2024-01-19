UN Chief Calls For 'maximum Restraint' Amid Iran-Pak Tensions; Urges Dialogue
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reiterated his call for "maximum restraint" after Pakistan's precision retaliatory strikes in Iran, and called for the security concerns between the two countries to be resolved peacefully.
"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the recent exchanges of fire between Iran and Pakistan, which have reportedly caused casualties on both sides," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to questions at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.
The UN chief, who is in Switzerland, urged both countries to "exercise maximum restraint to avoid a further escalation of tensions".
Pakistan launched missile strikes into Iran on Wednesday, after Iran carried out strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday. A foreign ministry spokesperson said Pakistani strikes had hit "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.
Iran had claimed it's missiles had hit bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, prompting strong condemnation from Pakistan and downgrading of diplomatic ties.
"We would like to underscore that all security concerns between the two countries must be addressed by peaceful means, through dialogue and cooperation, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and good neighbourly relations," the UN spokesperson said.
Asked by APP correspondent whether Guterres was playing any role to de-escalate the tensions between Iran and Pakistan, the spokesperson said that the secretary-general's good offices are always available to the parties.
"But," he added, " I can tell you that he is keeping very much informed of what is going on."
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From World
-
Electric cars jolt Europe sales for 20239 minutes ago
-
India coach Stimac rues 'silly mistakes' in second Asian Cup defeat9 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka clinch T20 series after record low Zimbabwe total1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka clinch T20 series after record low Zimbabwe total2 hours ago
-
Blinkova makes history as Alcaraz and Swiatek power on at Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Icelanders see little chance of return after volcano destroys homes2 hours ago
-
Thirteen children dead after boat capsizes in India2 hours ago
-
Loeb's hopes of Dakar glory in ruins3 hours ago
-
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20 scores3 hours ago
-
'Mature' Australia edge Syria to reach Asian Cup knockouts3 hours ago
-
Nine children dead after boat capsizes in India3 hours ago
-
Seven killed in Philippine landslide3 hours ago