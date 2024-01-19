Open Menu

UN Chief Calls For 'maximum Restraint' Amid Iran-Pak Tensions; Urges Dialogue

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday reiterated his call for "maximum restraint" after Pakistan's precision retaliatory strikes in Iran, and called for the security concerns between the two countries to be resolved peacefully.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the recent exchanges of fire between Iran and Pakistan, which have reportedly caused casualties on both sides," his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in response to questions at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

The UN chief, who is in Switzerland, urged both countries to "exercise maximum restraint to avoid a further escalation of tensions".

Pakistan launched missile strikes into Iran on Wednesday, after Iran carried out strikes in Pakistan late on Tuesday. A foreign ministry spokesperson said Pakistani strikes had hit "terrorist hideouts" in Iran's south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Iran had claimed it's missiles had hit bases for the militant group Jaish al-Adl in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, prompting strong condemnation from Pakistan and downgrading of diplomatic ties.

"We would like to underscore that all security concerns between the two countries must be addressed by peaceful means, through dialogue and cooperation, in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and good neighbourly relations," the UN spokesperson said.

Asked by APP correspondent whether Guterres was playing any role to de-escalate the tensions between Iran and Pakistan, the spokesperson said that the secretary-general's good offices are always available to the parties.

"But," he added, " I can tell you that he is keeping very much informed of what is going on."

