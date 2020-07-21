UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For Maximum Restraint At Armenian-Azerbaijan Border - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:54 AM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent a potentially disastrous escalation along the border, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent a potentially disastrous escalation along the border, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The secretary-general is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Dujarric said. "He calls for maximum restraint, as a full conflict between these two countries would be disastrous."

