UN Chief Calls For Maximum Restraint At Armenian-Azerbaijan Border - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent a potentially disastrous escalation along the border, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent a potentially disastrous escalation along the border, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The secretary-general is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia," Dujarric said. "He calls for maximum restraint, as a full conflict between these two countries would be disastrous."