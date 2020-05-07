UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For Meaningful Reforms In Iraq, Will Help To Address COVID-19 - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Iraq's new government to implement meaningful reforms to improve people's lives and reaffirmed the organization's support to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Thursday.

Guterres welcomed the formation of the new government in Iraq under the leadership of new prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi who had been supported by the country's Parliament earlier on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General expresses his support to the new government and calls for the implementation of meaningful reforms that make tangible improvements in people's lives and strengthen Iraq's democratic institutions," Dujarric said. "He reaffirms the commitment of the United Nations to support the people and government of Iraq in their efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Iraq has confirmed 2,480 cases of COVID-19, and 102 deaths.

Dujarric added that the UN chief also encouraged the speedy completion of the formation of the government, as well as appointing women to positions that have not been filled yet.

On April 9, President Barham Salih appointed Chief of Intelligence Service Kadhimi as the country's prime minister, after his predecessor, Adnan Zurfi, failed to form the government due to a lack of lawmaker support. Before Zurfi, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, a former communications minister, also failed to create a new cabinet.

Prior to that, Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned from the post of prime minister in November in light of mass protests that called for the government at the time to resign, as well as better living conditions and an end to corruption

