UN Chief Calls For New Arms Control Treaty In Wake Of US Missile Test - Spokesman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:40 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a new arms control agreement following the United States testing a ballistic missile previously banned by the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.
"The Secretary-General is aware of the reports," Haq said on Thursday.
"With the ending of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Secretary-General emphasizes the need for all States to avoid destabilizing developments and to urgently seek agreement on a new common path for international arms control."
Earlier in the day, a public affairs officer at Vandenberg Air Force Base told Sputnik that the United States has tested a land-based intermediate-range missile from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California.