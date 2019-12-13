UN Chief Calls for New Arms Control Treaty in Wake of US Missile Test - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a new arms control agreement following the United States testing a ballistic missile previously banned by the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik.

"The Secretary-General is aware of the reports," Haq said on Thursday.

"With the ending of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, the Secretary-General emphasizes the need for all States to avoid destabilizing developments and to urgently seek agreement on a new common path for international arms control."

Earlier in the day, a public affairs officer at Vandenberg Air Force Base told Sputnik that the United States has tested a land-based intermediate-range missile from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California.