UN Chief Calls for 'New Social Contract' Amid Pandemic to Create Greater Global Equality

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Saturday for a new social contract to be established in order to achieve greater equality worldwide in light of the coronavirus pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Saturday for a new social contract to be established in order to achieve greater equality worldwide in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID-19 is a human tragedy. But it has also created a generational opportunity. An opportunity to build back a more equal and sustainable world. The response to the pandemic, and to the widespread discontent that preceded it, must be based on a New Social Contract and a New Global Deal that create equal opportunities for all and respect the rights and freedoms of all," Guterres said in a keynote speech addressing South Africa's Nelson Mandela Foundation on what would have been the late president's 102nd birthday.

According to the UN secretary-general, the new social contract within the world community will allow younger generations to live in dignity, provide women with the same opportunities as men, and protect the sick, vulnerable and minorities.

"Education and digital technology must be two great enablers and equalizers. ... Governments must prioritize equal access, from early learning to lifelong education," Guterres noted.

The official went on to say that to ensure quality education for all, the spending on education in low- and middle-income countries should be more than doubled to $3 trillion per year by 2030.

"The New Social Contract, between Governments, people, civil society, business and more, must integrate employment, sustainable development and social protection, based on equal rights and opportunities for all," Guterres said.

According to the UN chief, the new model of global governance must be based on comprehensive, inclusive and equal participation in the work of world institutions.

"Without that, we face even wider inequalities and gaps in solidarity - like those we see today in the fragmented global response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Guterres concluded.

The World Health Organization proclaimed the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in early spring. To date, more than 14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 597,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. The pandemic has caused enormous disruption in the world economy, sending millions into poverty, but at the same time has driven government to devise new ways of supporting those vulnerable.