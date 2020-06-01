UN Chief Calls for Peaceful Protests, Police Restraint in US Demonstrations - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged protesters taking part in the US demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd to express the right in a peaceful way and police officers to demonstrate restraint, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The situation we are seeing today we have seen in different parts of the world before and the secretary-general's message has been consistent: one is that grievances must be heard, but they must be expressed in peaceful ways, and authorities must show restraint in responding to demonstrators," Dujarric said.

Guterres believes that success to the US diverse society rests on a significant investment towards social cohesion, reduction of inequalities, enhancing social protection and creation of opportunities for all, Dujarric noted.

He also said that all cases involving police violence need to be investigated. At the same time, police forces need to receive adequate human rights training and psychological support to properly perform the job aimed at protecting communities, Dujarric added.

A wave of public unrest, protests, and looting has swept through the United States over the past week, after the death of Floyd in police custody. On Tuesday, a video went viral showing a white law enforcement officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after he had been arrested.

All four officers involved in the arrest have been fired, and Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.