UN Chief Calls for Probe Into Death of Venezuelan Military Captain in Custody - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the reports of the death of a Venezuelan Navy Captain in state custody and calls for a probe, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the reports surrounding Captain Rafael Acosta's death while in custody. He calls on the Venezuelan authorities to promptly undertake an independent investigation and bring anyone responsible for Captain Acosta's death to justice," Dujarric said.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Monday also expressed her concern over Acosta's death and urged the Venezuelan government to launch a thorough and impartial probe into its cause, including performing an independent autopsy procedure.

"I am shocked by the alleged torture of Captain Acosta Arévalo, and that his treatment in custody may have been the cause of his death.

I urge the authorities to conduct an in-depth investigation - including an autopsy meeting international standards - that is both independent and transparent," Bachelet said.

According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), unidentified armed men detained Acosta on June 21, and his whereabouts were unknown, until on June 28, he was brought before a military tribunal by members of the Venezuelan counterintelligence agency.

Acosta, accused of plotting an assassination of President Nicolas Maduro appeared before the judge in a wheelchair unable to speak and showing signs of having been tortured, according to his lawyer. The captain was sent to a military hospital where he died on June 29. Neither his family nor his lawyer was allowed to see his body, the OHCHR said.