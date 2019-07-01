UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Probe Into Death Of Venezuelan Military Captain In Custody - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:12 PM

UN Chief Calls for Probe Into Death of Venezuelan Military Captain in Custody - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the reports of the death of a Venezuelan Navy Captain in state custody and calls for a probe, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by the reports of the death of a Venezuelan Navy Captain in state custody and calls for a probe, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the reports surrounding Captain Rafael Acosta's death while in custody. He calls on the Venezuelan authorities to promptly undertake an independent investigation and bring anyone responsible for Captain Acosta's death to justice," Dujarric said.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Monday also expressed her concern over Acosta's death and urged the Venezuelan government to launch a thorough and impartial probe into its cause, including performing an independent autopsy procedure.

"I am shocked by the alleged torture of Captain Acosta Arévalo, and that his treatment in custody may have been the cause of his death.

I urge the authorities to conduct an in-depth investigation - including an autopsy meeting international standards - that is both independent and transparent," Bachelet said.

According to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), unidentified armed men detained Acosta on June 21, and his whereabouts were unknown, until on June 28, he was brought before a military tribunal by members of the Venezuelan counterintelligence agency.

Acosta, accused of plotting an assassination of President Nicolas Maduro appeared before the judge in a wheelchair unable to speak and showing signs of having been tortured, according to his lawyer. The captain was sent to a military hospital where he died on June 29. Neither his family nor his lawyer was allowed to see his body, the OHCHR said.

Related Topics

United Nations Died May June Family Government

Recent Stories

NAB initiates inquiry against senior GM Railway

13 minutes ago

PPP leaders termed PTI Govt Part-2 of Musharraf re ..

13 minutes ago

Fire erupts in Blue Area plaza in Islamabad

3 minutes ago

UN Mission in Afghanistan Appalled by Taliban Atta ..

3 minutes ago

Menace of drugs a bigger threat for Pakistan than ..

3 minutes ago

Cyprus Should Keep Cooperating With Athens Whoever ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.