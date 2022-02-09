UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Redoubling Efforts To Achieve 2-State Solution For Israel, Palestine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UN Chief Calls for Redoubling Efforts to Achieve 2-State Solution for Israel, Palestine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the international community on Tuesday to scale up efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and achieve a two-state solution.

Guterres said the situation in the occupied Palestinian territory continues to pose a significant challenge to international peace and security.

"We urgently need to intensify collective efforts to resolve the conflict and end the occupation in line with United Nations resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements," Guterres said during a UN Palestine Committee meeting.

"The goal remains two states - Israel and an independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign Palestinian State - living side by side in peace within secure and recognized borders, on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, with Jerusalem as the shared capital of both states," he said.

