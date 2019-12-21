UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Renewing Cross-Border Aid Program In Syria Before January 10- Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 02:50 AM

UN Chief Calls for Renewing Cross-Border Aid Program in Syria Before January 10- Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a call for renewing the United Nations cross-border aid delivery mechanism to Syria before the January 10 deadline because a failure to do so would cause the situation in the country to deteriorate significantly, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The UN cross border program will close by 10 January if not reauthorized by Security Council. We very much hope a solution can be found in the days ahead," Dujarric said in the statement on Friday.

The UN secretary-general believes the humanitarian situation in northwest and northeast Syria is horrific, Dujarric said, adding that the situation "would be markedly worse without the cross-border operation which enables aid to get through to millions who need it."

Earlier on Friday, the UN Security Council failed to reach an agreement on two dueling draft resolutions proposed by Russia and the so-called Humanitarian Troika on Syria comprised of Belgium, Germany and Kuwait to let humanitarian aid continue flowing into Syria.

