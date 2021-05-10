UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Calls For Restraint, Respecting Status Quo Of Holy Sites In Jerusalem - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

UN Chief Calls for Restraint, Respecting Status Quo of Holy Sites in Jerusalem - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) UN Security General Antonio Guterres expresses serious concerns over the violence in East Jerusalem and urges all parties to respect the status quo of the holy sites, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Monday.

"The Secretary General expressed his deep concern over the continuing violence in occupied East Jerusalem, as well as the possible addiction of the Palestinian families from their homes," Dujarric said during regular press briefing.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah areas of East Jerusalem have been reported as Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day.

Duharric said the UN chief has called on the Israel authorities to abide by international commitments, cease demolitions and addictions, while exercising maximum restraint and respecting a freedom of peaceful assembly.

"The Secretary General urges that the status quo of the holy sites be upheld and respected," he said.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa said that the Israeli police surrounded Al-Aqsa on Monday morning, stationed snipers and used tear gas to force Palestinian worshipers out of the mosque. Several people were detained while trying to leave the area.

The Israel authorities reported nine people were injured during the unrest, including one person hospitalized. The situation on the Temple Mount is currently stabilized, though the entry to the place is barred for Jewish visitors to avoid further escalation of the situation.

