UN Chief Calls For Rwanda To Stop Advance On Key DR Congo City

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Goma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Sunday urged Rwanda to withdraw its forces from the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where fierce fighting raged as Kigali-backed fighters closed in on the major city of Goma.

As clashes escalated with the deaths of around a dozen foreign peacekeepers, the UN Security Council prepared an emergency meeting on the crisis while both the DRC and Rwanda withdrew their diplomats from each other's capitals.

The resource-rich eastern provinces of North and South Kivu have been plagued by conflicts for three decades, with the M23 armed militia emerging as one of the most powerful armed groups in recent years.

The M23 has seized vast swathes of the east of the DRC since 2021, displacing thousands and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

After peace talks between Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DRC's Felix Tshisekedi were cancelled in mid-December, M23 fighters backed by several thousand Rwandan troops quickly advanced towards Goma, the capital of North Kivu and a key city home to more than a million people.

In the city centre, heavy detonations have been echoing since dawn on Sunday, according to AFP correspondents in Goma.

Later in the day a Rwandan drone struck a Congolese army position around six kilometres (four miles) north of the city, which UN peacekeeping sources said injured at least two people.

Above Goma itself, Congolese combat helicopters circled in the sky. cars and motorbikes were still circulating, but most businesses were closed. As the fighting draws closer, new columns of displaced people have arrived in the city.

The escalation in fighting prompted an emergency UN Security Council meeting, originally set for Monday, to be brought forward to Sunday.

Ahead of the meeting, the world body's Secretary-General Guterres denounced "the M23 armed group's ongoing offensive and advances towards Goma in North Kivu with the support of the Rwanda Defence Forces", according to a statement by his spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"He calls on the M23 to immediately cease all hostile actions and withdraw from occupied areas. He further calls on the Rwanda Defence Forces to cease support to the M23 and withdraw from DRC territory," Dujarric added.

