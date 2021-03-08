UN Chief Calls for Safe Release of Protesters Barricaded by Police in Yangon - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for a safe release without arrests of 200 protesters cornered by Myanmar's security forces in the city of Yangon, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"The Secretary-General is following the developments in Myanmar very closely, notably in the Sanchaung district of Yangon, where hundreds of peaceful protesters have been barricaded inside residential complexes for hours and calls for maximum restraint and urges for the safe release of all without violence or arrests," Dujarric said.

The spokesman pointed out many of those trapped are women who were peacefully marching in commemoration of International Women's Day.

Since the Myanmar military conducted a coup on February 1, more than 50 people have been killed some 1,700 have been defined and arrested, according to the United Nations.