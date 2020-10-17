UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Solidarity With World's Poor In Message

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 11:11 PM

UN chief calls for solidarity with world's poor in message

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for solidarity with all people living in poverty, during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for solidarity with all people living in poverty, during the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

The UN chief's appeal was contained in a video message marking the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, observed annually on Oct. 17.

He highlighted how the pandemic represents a double crisis for the world's poorest people.

First, they have the highest risk of exposure to the virus, and least access to quality healthcare, Guterres said.

Second, recent estimates show the pandemic could push up to 115 million people into poverty this year the first increase in decades.

Women are at greatest risk because they are more likely to lose their jobs, and less likely to have social protection. The UN chief underscored the need for extraordinary efforts to fight poverty at this time.

As the pandemic demands strong collective action, he called for Governments to accelerate economic transformation by investing in sustainable recovery.

Additionally, countries need a new generation of social protection programmes, that also cover people who work in the informal economy.

Joining together in common cause is the only way we will emerge safely from this pandemic, said the Secretary-General.

On the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, let's stand in solidarity with people living in poverty, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The International Day was established by a UN General Assembly resolution adopted in December 1992.

The theme this year is Acting together to achieve social and environmental justice.

The UN says this focus recognizes the multi-dimensionality of poverty, meaning that social justice cannot be fully realized without also working to address environmental injustices, including those due to climate change.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations December All From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Greek barrier at Turkish border ready by April ..

1 minute ago

Farewell Ceremony For French Teacher to Take Place ..

24 minutes ago

Opposition's flopped show was the result of its pe ..

24 minutes ago

At Least 30 People Detained at Saturday Rally in B ..

24 minutes ago

UN official strongly condemns decapitation of a Fr ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City signs MoU with Skyline Universi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.