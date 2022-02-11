UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Stability In Libya After New Premier Named To Challenge Incumbent

February 11, 2022

UN Chief Calls for Stability in Libya After New Premier Named to Challenge Incumbent

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Libyan political forces to consider the preservation of stability to be the top priority after the Tobruk parliament elected a new interim prime minister, despite the objections of the incumbent, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on Libyan political forces to consider the preservation of stability to be the top priority after the Tobruk parliament elected a new interim prime minister, despite the objections of the incumbent, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Libyan parliament voted to elect Fathi Bashagha, who served as interior minister in the Government of National Accord, as the new prime minister. The head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, however, said he had no intention of transferring power before a presidential election.

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties and institutions to continue to ensure that such critical decisions are taken in a transparent and consensual manner," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General further calls on all parties to continue to preserve stability in Libya as a top priority."

On Monday, the Libyan parliament voted for a roadmap that provides for a general election within 14 months after an amendment to the constitutional declaration is adopted. On Thursday, it voted by a majority to approve the amendment to the constitutional declaration.

Libya ceased to be a united country in 2011 de facto after its leader Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and assassinated. Last March, a transitional government was voted at a UN-backed gathering of Libyan delegates in Geneva in the hope that it would lead the country into a general election on December 24, 2021. Nevertheless, the polls were delayed after the eligibility of some of the 98 candidates was questioned.

