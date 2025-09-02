UN Chief Calls For Strengthening Multilateralism, Appeals For Gaza Peace At SCO Summit
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 01:20 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for strengthening multilateralism – and appealed for peace in Gaza, Ukraine and beyond – in remarks to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China.
The Eurasian bloc, comprising 10 member states, is the world’s largest regional organization by population and geography.
The UN chief told leaders that “we are moving towards a multipolar world”, which is both a reality and an opportunity.
He said emerging economies are reshaping trade, diplomacy and development, but at the same time, injustices and divisions are widening.
Guterres stressed the need for principled leadership to strengthen multilateralism, uphold the rule of law, and deliver for people everywhere.
“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization is uniquely positioned to help shape a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future,” he said.
The UN chief highlighted four priority areas, starting with peace and security.
He pointed to the situation in Gaza, where the scale of death and destruction is horrific and famine has taken hold.
“We need an immediate and permanent ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and unimpeded, safe and sustained humanitarian access,” he said.
“And we must advance concrete and irreversible steps toward a two-State solution – the only path to a just and lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis.”
Guterres also addressed the war in Ukraine, saying “it is past time for a ceasefire leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace – in line with the UN Charter, international law, and UN resolutions.”
He also called for protection of civilians, fostering dialogue and securing peace in Sudan, Myanmar, the Sahel, Afghanistan and beyond.
“Your leadership in diplomacy and de-escalation is essential, as are your efforts against terrorism and transnational threats,” he told leaders.
The Secretary-General called for reform of the global financial architecture to ensure fair representation for developing countries.
“We are no longer in 1945 – and our institutions must reflect today’s realities,” he said.
The third area for action concerns confronting climate change.
“We are reaching a tipping point and need meaningful reductions of emissions. G20 countries – responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions – must lead,” he said.
He urged all governments to submit new climate action plans before the COP30 UN climate conference in Brazil this November.
“We must also set a clear path to delivering $1.3 trillion by 2030. Developed countries must honour their commitments. And we need a breakthrough on adaptation,” he added.
He called for doubling adaptation finance, scaling up early warning systems, building resilient infrastructure and phasing out fossil fuels while speeding up the transition to renewable energy.
The final area for action is digital cooperation as new technologies bring both opportunities and risks.
He said the UN General Assembly has just established two mechanisms – an Independent Scientific Panel and a Global Dialogue on governance of artificial intelligence (AI) – to give all countries a voice and prevent fragmentation.
“These mechanisms mark a breakthrough for global AI cooperation – leveraging the unique convening power of the United Nations,” he said.
In conclusion, he said that as the UN marks its 80th anniversary, countries must strengthen international cooperation for the 21st century and always put people first.
In this regard, he welcomed China’s Global Governance Initiative, announced that day, which “is anchored in multilateralism and underscores the importance of safeguarding the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law.”
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
More Stories From World
-
UN chief calls for strengthening multilateralism, appeals for Gaza peace at SCO summit2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan visits Tianjin to explore new opportunities for Pakistan under CPEC 2.02 minutes ago
-
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel41 minutes ago
-
SCO-Pakistan partnership in agr-tech yields tangible results42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China vow to deepen all-weather strategic cooperative partnership1 hour ago
-
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan14 hours ago
-
Consul General in Dubai urges support for flood victims in Pakistan14 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promote regional peace: Ch ..17 hours ago
-
President Xi expresses condolences over Afghanistan earthquake22 hours ago
-
U.S suspends visas for Palestinian passport holders: NYT22 hours ago
-
U.S. suspends visas for Palestinian passport holders: NYT23 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to SCO, calls for dialogue, peace, regional connectivity1 day ago