UN Chief Calls for Tackling Climate Change Despite Geopolitical Divisions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on the international community for climate cooperation despite geopolitical divisions as the environmental situation and rising global temperatures in particular, which may surge by 2.8 degrees Celsius (over 5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, require a "quantum leap" in comprehensive climate action.

"Yet temperatures are set to rise 2.8 degree by the end of the century. And we know that a 1.5 degree pathway is possible. Yet we will only achieve it with a quantum leap in climate action globally. We must be upfront about what this requires: It requires cooperation - rising above geopolitical divisions," Guterres said in a video message to the Petersberg Climate Dialogue.

The UN chief also said that "we know what to do, when to do it, and why," adding that "for too long we have looked the other way" instead of looking the climate issues "squarely in the eye.

"The International Panel on Climate Change tells us that breaching 1.5 degrees, even temporarily, could be disastrous," Guterres said.

In April, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said that sea ice in Antarctica had dropped to its lowest recorded level of 1.92 million square kilometers (741,316 square miles) as of February 25, 2022, further melting during the rest of last year with record lows for June and July. The global mean sea level continued to increase last year, with its rate - 2.27 millimeter a year - doubling since the first decade of satellite records (1993-2002) to 4.62 mm a year over the most recent decade, according to the organization.

Additionally, the global mean temperature in 2022 was 1.15 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature for the period from 1850-1900, the WMO said.