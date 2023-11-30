UN chief calls for ‘true humanitarian ceasefire’ in war-ravaged Gaza

The people of Gaza, traumatized by the deadly Israeli air and ground strikes, are “in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The people of Gaza, traumatized by the deadly Israeli air and ground strikes, are “in the midst of an epic humanitarian catastrophe before the eyes of the world,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said.

“Intense negotiations are taking place to prolong the truce -– which we strongly welcome — but we believe we need a true humanitarian ceasefire,” he told a UN Security Council meeting, which was convened by China.

Briefing top diplomats, the UN chief said the world must not look away from the suffering of civilians in Gaza, calling for "a true humanitarian ceasefire" that leads to a lasting two-State solution.

The meeting ended without an outcome, but the frantic diplomacy continues to try and end the devastation in Gaza caused by Israel's offensive to destroy Hamas, return the remaining hostages held by Hamas, and provide a secure future for both Israel and Palestine.

Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, had “a message that resonates today as we mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People: There must be a new and different approach, or we are doomed to return to the path of managing a conflict that clearly cannot be managed”

Council members, including many ministers, roundly decried the unfolding humanitarian crisis and commended the ongoing pause in fighting, with some calling for the full implementation of its resolution 2712 on the crisis

"We cannot afford to lose more lives,” said the ambassador of Malta, penholder of resolution 2712, adopted in mid-November following several failed attempts

Non-Council members echoed those calls, with Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, saying “it is high time to take real measures towards peace; the region will not enjoy peace and security without the establishment of a Palestinian State”

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia stated that for over two months, a conflict of biblical proportions has gripped the Middle East.

“It is no exaggeration to say that it has become one of the most lethal regional conflicts in recent decades,” he said, noting the devastating impact on civilians, in particular children.

He also highlighted the efforts of all humanitarian workers on the ground, risking their lives to deliver vital aid, and paid tribute to those killed.

Nebenzia questioned the “blatant double standards” of Western delegations vis-à-vis the Palestinian people.

“How many times have Western delegations requested Security Council meetings on Ukraine? The answer is at least twice a month,” he said. "How many times have these delegations requested Security Council meetings on the Middle East? Zero.”

He asked “why are you being so timid, or is it that the fate of the Palestinian population is much less interesting for you from a domestic political perspective in your capitals?”

It is time to think about the day after, he said.

“There are many questions about the ways to rebuild Gaza and, in general, the future long-term solution to the Palestinian question,” he said. "Without a solution to that, it will not be possible to ensure a truly sustainable security situation for Israel. Russia is actively working in this direction."

French Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière said the truce must become permanent through a lasting ceasefire, and all hostages must be released.

Welcoming progress in getting aid into Gaza, he echoed other Council members’ calls for increased access. For its part, France has begun treating wounded Palestinians on its hospital ship and has sent tonnes of aid to Gaza, he told ministers.

Calling on Israel to halt settler violence in the Palestinian Occupied Territory, he worried that unless action is taken, the conflict could spill over throughout the region.

“To bring an end to the cycles of violence, there must be a relaunch of a credible peace process,” he said. “Further procrastination would undoubtedly result in an escalation of violence.”

A Palestinian State is the only viable way forward, he said.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the pause has provided a “glimmer of hope”.

“While the work we do in this Chamber is important, often times progress occurs outside these walls,” she said, adding that, from day one, the United States’ approach has been driven by direct diplomacy.

However, much more humanitarian assistance is needed as well as civilian protection, she said.

“We know Hamas continues to use people as human shields, but this does not lessen Israel’s responsibility to protect civilians under international humanitarian law,” she said.

Welcoming the release of some hostages, she said many families are “living in hell”, adding that “we will not rest" until all are freed. As such, the US wants to see the pause extended, she said, adding that “the ball is now in Hamas’s court.”

She expressed concern that the conflict may spill over, including in Lebanon, together with a rise of settler violence in the West Bank and a spike in dehumanizing rhetoric playing out in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic messages online.

“We need a two-State solution,” Ms. Thomas-Greenfield said, as this is the only way to end this cycle of violence once and for all.

"Let us work together. We must commit to diplomacy, and let us do everything possible at long last to deliver on the promise of peace and the hope for a brighter future.”

Wang Yi, Foreign Minister of China, which holds the Council presidency for November, said in his national capacity that the way out of crisis and conflict is through the two-State solution.

“Dialogue and negotiation is the best way to save lives,” he said, adding that at this crossroads of war and peace, the international community must work towards finding solutions.

“Resumed fighting will most likely turn into a calamity that encompasses the whole region,” he said, expressing hope that the pause will be the beginning of a negotiated ceasefire.

Civilians must be protected with more robust actions, and the UN must play a greater role in humanitarian efforts in Gaza, he said, announcing that China will provide another package of aid.

Only the implementation of the two-State solution can restore peace, he said, calling for bolstered diplomatic efforts in this regard, including restarting direct Israel-Palestine negotiations.

The Security Council should shoulder its responsibility and heed the calls to take further action promptly, he said, adding that China has submitted a paper on resolving the conflict.

APP/ift