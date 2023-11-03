Open Menu

UN Chief Calls For 'united, Sustained, Global' Strategy For AI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UN chief calls for 'united, sustained, global' strategy for AI

Bletchley Park, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for a "united, sustained, global" strategy to tackle the risks posed by artificial intelligence's rapid development, as world leaders met in the UK.

He called for "new solutions" to close the gap between AI and its governance, proposing that it should be based on the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Guterres was joined by other political leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US Vice President Kamala Harris and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen at the two-day conference at Bletchley Park.

The UN chief urged lawmakers and regulators to "get ahead of the wave" of emerging AI technology rather than playing "catchup".

A failure to do so, he said, "increases the risk that the technology will be used maliciously by criminals or even terrorists".

That will undermine security or information integrity, and run the risk that humans could lose control of it, leading it to develop in "unintended directions", he added.

"We urgently need frameworks to deal with these risks, so that both developers and the public are safe and can have confidence in AI," he said in a statement.

Guterres also called for a "systematic effort" to spread the technologies around the world to avoid exacerbating "the enormous inequalities that already plague our world".

"We need a united, sustained, global strategy, based on multilateralism and the participation of all stakeholders," he said.

"The United Nations is ready to play its part."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology United Nations United Kingdom Criminals All

Recent Stories

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intenti ..

Digital DEWA’s Moro Hub and SAP announce intention to host Public Cloud on Zer ..

31 minutes ago
 AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

AL official lauds UAE’s climate action efforts

1 hour ago
 Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovatio ..

Microsoft Chairman and CEO highlights AI innovation in transforming the UAE’s ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in I ..

UAE Ministry of Education and its counterpart in India strengthen educational co ..

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution receives Preside ..

National Human Rights Institution receives President of the Organisation of Isla ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Fe ..

Pakistan to hold general elections next year on Feb 8

4 hours ago
Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for lau ..

Outdoor enthusiasts flock to Expo Al Dhaid for launch of 2023 Adventure and Camp ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with ..

Dubai marks start of 2023-2024 cruise season with first luxury liner docking at ..

5 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

Mansour bin Zayed receives Ambassador of Mongolia

5 hours ago
 UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes ..

UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability i ..

6 hours ago
 EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand ..

EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibiti ..

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’

6 hours ago

More Stories From World