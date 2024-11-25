UN Chief Calls For Urgent Action Against Violence Towards Women, Girls
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a sharply worded statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called attention to the growing epidemic of violence against women and girls, describing it as a “shame on humanity.”
His remarks came as a sobering report released by UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Monday revealed that in 2023, 140 women and girls died every day at the hands of their partner or a close relative, which means one woman killed every 10 minutes.
Released on the 25th anniversary of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the report sheds light on the global crisis of femicide and calls for urgent action.
“The epidemic of violence against women and girls shames humanity,” said the UN chief in his message for the day on Monday. “The world must heed this call. We need urgent action for justice and accountability, and support for advocacy”, he added.
Additionally, he said, online spaces have become increasingly hostile for women, with a surge in misogyny targeting them through social media and digital platforms.
Guterres also expressed concern over a growing backlash against women’s rights. In many places, legal protections for women are being weakened, and human rights advocates—especially women—are facing threats, harassment, and even death for speaking out against injustices.
Monday's report also coincides with the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign, which runs from 25 November to 10 December.
This year, the UNITE to End Violence against Women campaign is drawing attention to the alarming escalation of violence against women under the theme, “Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed. #NoExcuse. UNITE to End Violence against Women”.
Femicide transcends borders, socioeconomic statuses, and cultures, but its severity varies regionally.
According to the report, Africa recorded the highest rates of intimate partner and family-related femicides, with 21,700 women killed in 2023, followed by the Americas and Oceania.
In Europe and the Americas, most victims were killed by their intimate partners, comprising 64 per cent and 58 per cent of cases, respectively. In contrast, women in Africa and Asia were more likely to be killed by family members than by partners, reflecting varied cultural and social dynamics responsible for this discrimination.
Despite the alarming numbers, the lack of consistent and comprehensive data remains a significant challenge.
Only 37 countries reported data on intimate partner and family-related femicides in 2023, a sharp decline from 75 countries in 2020. This data gap hampers efforts to monitor trends and enforce accountability for these crimes.
UN Women and UNODC stressed the need for systematic data collection as part of a broader strategy to address violence against women. Accurate and transparent data is essential to inform policy, track progress, and ensure governments remain accountable for their commitments to gender equality.
As the world approaches the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2025, coupled with the fast-approaching five-year deadline to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal 5 on gender equality, the report serves as a call to action.
“Violence against women and girls is not inevitable—it is preventable,” said Sima Bahous, UN Women Executive Director.
She emphasized the need for “robust legislation, improved data collection, greater government accountability, a zero-tolerance culture, and increased funding for women’s rights organizations and institutional bodies.”
“The new femicide report highlights the urgent need for strong criminal justice systems that hold perpetrators accountable, while ensuring adequate support for survivors, including access to safe and transparent reporting mechanisms,” added Ghada Waly, Executive Director of UNODC.
“As this year’s 16 Days of Activism Campaign begins, we must act now to protect women’s lives,” Bahous concluded.
