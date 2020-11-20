UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday that the international community should act urgently to avoid millions of deaths from the looming catastrophic famine in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday that the international community should act urgently to avoid millions of deaths from the looming catastrophic famine in Yemen.

"Yemen is now in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen for decades. In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost," Guterres said. "I urge all those with influence to act urgently on these issues to stave off catastrophe, and I also request that everyone avoids taking any action that could make the already dire situation even worse."

Earlier this week, media reported that US President Donald Trump has been preparing to designate the Houthi movement in Yemen as a terrorist organization.

UN officials have been asking the United States to reconsider the planned designation, fearing the move could disrupt international humanitarian efforts and reverse progress toward reaching a peaceful settlement in Yemen.

Guterres explained that the current crisis has arisen from a drastic reduction in funding for the UN humanitarian operations in Yemen, a failure to provide sustained support for the country's economy, the impact of the ongoing conflict and the restrictions imposed by "powerful Yemeni and other parties" on the delivery of aid.

Eighty percent of the 24 million people in Yemen are in need of assistance, according to the United Nations.