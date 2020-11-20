UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Urgent Action To Avoid World's Worst Famine In Yemen - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:28 PM

UN Chief Calls for Urgent Action to Avoid World's Worst Famine in Yemen - Statement

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday that the international community should act urgently to avoid millions of deaths from the looming catastrophic famine in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Friday that the international community should act urgently to avoid millions of deaths from the looming catastrophic famine in Yemen.

"Yemen is now in imminent danger of the worst famine the world has seen for decades. In the absence of immediate action, millions of lives may be lost," Guterres said. "I urge all those with influence to act urgently on these issues to stave off catastrophe, and I also request that everyone avoids taking any action that could make the already dire situation even worse."

Earlier this week, media reported that US President Donald Trump has been preparing to designate the Houthi movement in Yemen as a terrorist organization.

UN officials have been asking the United States to reconsider the planned designation, fearing the move could disrupt international humanitarian efforts and reverse progress toward reaching a peaceful settlement in Yemen.

Guterres explained that the current crisis has arisen from a drastic reduction in funding for the UN humanitarian operations in Yemen, a failure to provide sustained support for the country's economy, the impact of the ongoing conflict and the restrictions imposed by "powerful Yemeni and other parties" on the delivery of aid.

Eighty percent of the 24 million people in Yemen are in need of assistance, according to the United Nations.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations Yemen Trump Progress United States May Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Russian President Wishes Success to New Zealand as ..

59 seconds ago

Putin Calls on International Organizations to Foll ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister assigns governors to oversee Citize ..

1 minute ago

Afghan government, Taliban agree peace talk rules: ..

3 minutes ago

Karabakh Fully Controlled by Russian Peacekeepers ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Settlement of Conflicts Like Karabakh o ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.