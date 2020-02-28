UN Chief Calls for Urgent Ceasefire in Idlib Before Situation Gets 'Out of Control'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for immediate ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province to prevent the alarming escalation there from becoming uncontrollable.

"This is one of the most alarming moments across the duration of the Syrian conflict.

Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour," Guterres said. "The most pressing need is an immediate ceasefire before the situation gets entirely out of control."