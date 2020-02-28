UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls For Urgent Ceasefire In Idlib Before Situation Gets 'Out Of Control'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN Chief Calls for Urgent Ceasefire in Idlib Before Situation Gets 'Out of Control'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for immediate ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province to prevent the alarming escalation there from becoming uncontrollable.

"This is one of the most alarming moments across the duration of the Syrian conflict.

Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour," Guterres said. "The most pressing need is an immediate ceasefire before the situation gets entirely out of control."

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Idlib From

Recent Stories

Pakistan condoles over death of Turkish soldiers i ..

7 minutes ago

FM Qureshi inaugurates Pakistan embassy's new buil ..

7 minutes ago

Bulgaria Ready to Send 1,000 Troops to Turkish Bor ..

7 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court asks SAPMs to meet parents of ..

7 minutes ago

US Sanctions Former Mexico Governor, Family Under ..

7 minutes ago

US Can Work With Russia, China on Iran - Special R ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.