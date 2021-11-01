UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Vaccine Equity As Global COVID-19 Deaths Exceed 5 Million

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 03:23 PM

UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global COVID-19 deaths exceed 5 million

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for vaccine equity and continued vigilance against the corona-virus as global COVID-19 deaths exceeded 5 million

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for vaccine equity and continued vigilance against the corona-virus as global COVID-19 deaths exceeded 5 million.

"Today, the human family crosses a painful new threshold: 5 million lives lost to COVID-19," he said in a statement. "This devastating milestone reminds us that we are failing much of the world." While wealthy countries are rolling out third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, only about 5 percent of people in Africa are fully vaccinated. This is a global shame, he said.

The five-million threshold should also stand as a clear warning: guard against the virus cannot be lowered, he said.

There are still more deaths, overcrowded hospitals and exhausted health workers, and the risk of new variants spreading and claiming more lives. At the same time, other dangerous threats continue to allow COVID-19 to thrive -- misinformation, vaccine hoarding and vaccine nationalism, and lack of global solidarity, he said.

"I urge world leaders to fully support the global vaccination strategy I launched with the World Health Organization last month. We need to get vaccines into the arms of 40 percent of people in all countries by the end of this year -- and 70 percent by mid-2022. I call on them to deliver with urgency and scale, address funding gaps and coordinate their actions for success," Guterres said.

It would be a mistake to think that the pandemic is over. As restrictions ease in many places, there is a need to match vaccines with vigilance, including through smart and proven public health measures like masking and social distancing, he said.

"The best way to honor those 5 million people lost, and support health workers fighting this virus every day, is to make vaccine equity a reality by accelerating our efforts and ensuring maximum vigilance to defeat this virus," said Guterres. Enditem

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Same Family All Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoverie ..

UAE announces 78 new COVID-19 cases, 110 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 ho ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

LHC acquits Czech Model in heroin smuggling case

22 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohib ..

Lavrov Says Ukraine's Transition Period Law Prohibits Minsk Agreements Implement ..

2 minutes ago
 CoE Fails to Mention That Kiev's Transition Policy ..

CoE Fails to Mention That Kiev's Transition Policy Law Undermines Minsk Accords ..

2 minutes ago
 Tonga's main island to start 7-day lock-down on fi ..

Tonga's main island to start 7-day lock-down on first confirmed COVID-19 case

2 minutes ago
 Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Tal ..

Russia Helps Int'l Organizations to Agree With Taliban on Work in Afghanistan - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.