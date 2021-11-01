UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Calls For Vaccine Equity As Global Coronavirus Deaths Exceed 5 Million

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:21 PM

UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global coronavirus deaths exceed 5 million

As the world on Monday passed yet another sombre pandemic milestone five million lives lost to COVID-19 Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on global leaders to back the UN strategy to make vaccine equity a reality by accelerating efforts and ensuring maximum vigilance to defeat the virus

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :As the world on Monday passed yet another sombre pandemic milestone five million lives lost to COVID-19 Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on global leaders to back the UN strategy to make vaccine equity a reality by accelerating efforts and ensuring maximum vigilance to defeat the virus.

In a statement issued to mark the crossing of this "painful threshold", the UN chief said the "devastating milestone reminds us that we are failing much of the world. While wealthy countries are rolling out third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, only about five per cent of the people in Africa are fully vaccinated." "This is a global shame. Five million deaths should also stand as a clear warning: we cannot let our guard down," Guterres said, explaining that the world was still seeing more deaths, overcrowded hospitals and exhausted health workers, as well as the risk of new variants spreading and claiming more lives.

At the same time, he noted that other dangerous threats continue to allow COVID-19 to thrive: misinformation, vaccine hoarding and vaccine nationalism, and lack of global solidarity.

"I urge world leaders to fully support the Global Vaccine Strategy I launched with the World Health Organization (WHO) last month," the Secretary-General said, adding: "We need to get vaccines into the arms of 40 per cent of people in all countries by the end of this year, and 70 per cent by mid 2022." He also called on world leaders to deliver with urgency and scale, address funding gaps and coordinate their actions for success.

Guterres said that it would be a mistake to think that the pandemic is over. As restrictions ease in many places, "we must also match vaccines with vigilance including through smart and proven public health measures like masking and social distancing.""The best way to honor those five million people lost and support health workers fighting this virus every day is to make vaccine equity a reality by accelerating our efforts and ensuring maximum vigilance to defeat this virus," he added.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Same All Best Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from L ..

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from Lebanon

7 minutes ago
 Female voters' registration increases by 40 percen ..

Female voters' registration increases by 40 percent in last 100 days: NADRA chai ..

1 minute ago
 Ombudsman vows to provide better facilities to peo ..

Ombudsman vows to provide better facilities to people

1 minute ago
 Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses f ..

Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Children in US - White Hous ..

1 minute ago
 At least one dead as 21-storey building collapses ..

At least one dead as 21-storey building collapses in Lagos

1 minute ago
 UNGA 1st Committee Backs Russia-Sponsored Draft Re ..

UNGA 1st Committee Backs Russia-Sponsored Draft Resolution to Prevent Arms Race ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.