UN Chief Calls Houthi Attack on Abu Dhabi 'Regrettable Escalation,' Urges Ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday described the Houthi drone attack on Abu Dhabi as a "regrettable escalation" and a serious mistake and called for a ceasefire.

On Monday, several Houthi drones targeted the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, including the construction site of a new airport and fuel tankers near depots of oil company ADNOC, killing three people and injuring six others. The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition that is involved in the ongoing war in Yemen on the side of President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi against the Houthi movement.

"The attack on Abu Dhabi is an escalation that is regrettable, and, in my opinion, is a serious mistake, independently of the fact that it is unacceptable," Guterres told a press briefing.

"What we need is to have, as we have been proposing from long ago, a ceasefire together with the opening of the harbor and airports and then the beginning of serious dialogue among the parties," he said.