UN Chief Calls Nuclear Weapons ‘one-way Road To Annihilation’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 01:40 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the risk of nuclear conflict is rising –- as global security arrangements unravel and military spending soars –- urging governments to push for total disarmament.
“The nuclear option is not an option at all,” he said, addressing the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on Monday.
“It is a one-way road to annihilation. We need to avoid this dead-end at all costs.”
The UN chief warned delegates of heightened global security concerns, noting that trust between nations is crumbling, international law is being undermined and multilateral treaties are under strain.
The so-called “Doomsday Clock” – a metaphorical indicator of how close humanity is to destroying the world – moved one second closer to midnight last month, underscoring the growing peril.
“Others are expanding their inventories of nuclear weapons and materials. Some continue to rattle the nuclear sabre as a means of coercion. We see signs of new arms races including in outer space,” Guterres said.
“And the weaponization of Artificial Intelligence is moving forward at an alarming pace.”
Despite the grim picture, the Secretary-General highlighted the Pact for the Future adopted by world leaders at the General Assembly last September, as a sign of hope.
It marked the first new international nuclear disarmament agreement in over a decade.
“Through the Pact, Member States also committed to revitalizing the role of the United Nations in disarmament,” he
said, calling also for holding accountable anyone who uses chemical or biological weapons.
Alongside, he urged delegates to prevent an arms race in outer space through new negotiations, calling for the UN’s role in disarmament and global security to be strengthened.
“Humanity is counting on us to get this right. Let us keep working to deliver the safe, secure and peaceful world that every person needs and deserves,” Guterres said.
The Conference on Disarmament (CD) is the world’s sole multilateral forum for negotiating arms control and disarmament agreements.
Comprising 65 member states, including nuclear and militarily significant nations, the Conference has played a key role in shaping treaties such as the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).
Its agenda includes nuclear disarmament, preventing an arms race in outer space, and addressing new weapons of mass destruction. Non-member States also attend its sessions, with 50 joining discussions in 2019, the highest in two decades.
Recent Stories
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Abu Dhabi announces world-first thriving child index to advance children’s wel ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
More Stories From World
-
UN chief calls nuclear weapons ‘one-way road to annihilation’3 minutes ago
-
Air alert across Ukraine, missiles incoming: authorities33 minutes ago
-
Tanaka scores in Championship leaders Leeds' late-show win over Sheff Utd1 hour ago
-
Taiwan says detains Chinese-crewed ship after subsea cable cut2 hours ago
-
New York City cancels $220 mln deal under which PIA's Roosevelt hotel houses migrants2 hours ago
-
South Korea's Yoon faces last impeachment hearing over martial law2 hours ago
-
Trump calls for revival of Keystone XL Pipeline project axed by Biden2 hours ago
-
Confusion reigns as US federal workers face Musk job deadline2 hours ago
-
Fears of US public health crises grow amid falling vaccination rates2 hours ago
-
Ukraine rupture grows as US sides with Russia at UN2 hours ago
-
Tanaka scores in Championship leaders Leeds' late-show win over Sheff Utd3 hours ago
-
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China3 hours ago