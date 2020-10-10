UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Calls On All Actors In Kyrgyz To Refrain From Violence - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

UN Chief Calls on All Actors in Kyrgyz to Refrain From Violence - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern over the protests that erupted in Kyrgyzstan in the aftermath of the Sunday's parliamentary elections and called on all actors to refrain from violence, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is concerned about developments in the Kyrgyz Republic, where protests that erupted following the 4 October parliamentary elections continue, with episodes of violence being reported today," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all actors involved to refrain from violence."

Related Topics

United Nations Kyrgyzstan October Sunday All From

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

11 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programme’ ..

55 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

1 hour ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

53 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

53 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.