UN Chief Calls on All Actors in Kyrgyz to Refrain From Violence - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern over the protests that erupted in Kyrgyzstan in the aftermath of the Sunday's parliamentary elections and called on all actors to refrain from violence, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

"The Secretary-General is concerned about developments in the Kyrgyz Republic, where protests that erupted following the 4 October parliamentary elections continue, with episodes of violence being reported today," Dujarric said. "The Secretary-General calls on all actors involved to refrain from violence."